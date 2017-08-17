Police identify homicide victim found in van

The victim of Wednesday's homicide on West Northside Drive has been identified as 47-year-old Jessie James Stuckey.

Jackson police say he died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Stuckey was found dead in a van parked at a home. Evidence gathered on Wednesday showed that at least one shot was fired into the van.

JPD did recover a few weapons from inside the house, but they're not sure whether those guns are related to the homicide.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time. If you have any information in this case, call police.

