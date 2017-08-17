CONSIDER THIS: Feedback on the Flag

We received a lot of feedback on the state flag. Here are some of your comments:

John shared this opinion, “You don't surrender when anyone captures your FLAG. You fight back to correct the wrong, use your platform to educate what that FLAG means. Our problem is not RACE it is ignorance, FIGHT THAT.”

“Excellent commentary this morning. Among all the craziness today, it was so refreshing to hear some common-sense remarks. Hope our governor and legislature were listening,” said another viewer.

"Leadership that speaks to unite our country and communities should be applauded," shared Jean. "Thank you for your platform and position to raise the social consciousness of all us in the pursuit of unity and justice for all.”

And finally, Raven had this feedback,

“I am sick and tired of listening to your liberal, anti-southern rants. If you don't like it here, get the hell out," said Raven. "All you care about is MONEY. I'm sure you are a die-hard Winter type Democrat. I will not be watching your channels as long as you are there. I'm sure you were a draft dodger and hope you rot in Hell.”

And with that, we will wrap this segment. Those are just a few of the many, many comments we received. Thanks to everyone for taking the time to share your opinions.

