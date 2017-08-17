Brookhaven Charity to get $10,000 following Pick Your Charity Month

A terrorist attack in Barcelona took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen will introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as soon as he returns to Congress.More >>
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.More >>
Multiple large marijuana growing fields were discovered in Jeff Davis County Thursday, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.More >>
The woman who survived a month naked and alone in the woods of rural Alabama is now getting national attention.More >>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
Two very different groups joined forces outside Charleston City Hall Tuesday to send a unified call for peace and civil conversations amid racial tensions.More >>
Local government officials say a memorial to Robert E. Lee has gone mostly unnoticed for years, but recent events have prompted Franklin Township trustees to issue a statement about the monument.More >>
