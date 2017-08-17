Brookhaven Charity to get $10,000 following Pick Your Charity Month

Brown Bottling Group, along with Kroger, Canada Dry, and Dr. Pepper will present a $10,000 check to Heritage Hills on Friday, August 18, at 10:30 a.m. at Brown Bottling Group’s Brandon facility following Pick Your Charity, a month-long contest won by Heritage Hills, a Brookhaven-based charity that provides for orphans and underprivileged children.

During the month of July, one dollar from every case of Dr. Pepper and Canada Dry 12 packs and .5L 6 packs purchased at Kroger locations in central Mississippi was collected to benefit three charity finalists: It Still Takes a Village, IONA House, and Heritage Hills.

The charities encouraged their supporters to vote online daily, and at the end of the voting period, Heritage Hills won first place and $10,000 followed by It Still Takes a Village and IONA House, winning $3,000 and $2,000, respectively.

