Budget talks include possible tax hike

Good news for Jackson city employees; Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says he wants to eliminate furloughs under his proposed city budget.

"Not only do we believe that is an opportunity to show more dignity and respect in the employment with our employees with the city of Jackson, but it's a good signal in terms of the financial standing of the city," said Mayor Lumumba.

To make that happen, some tough decisions will have to be made, which could include cuts to budgets of some city departments. The budget could include a property tax increase, to make up for projected revenue shortfalls that could exceed 10 million dollars.

Right now city leaders say it's too early to say the tax increase is definite.

"Our intention is to provide quality services and be good stewards of the public's trust and their resources so were going to review the administration's proposal," said Councilman DeKeither Stamps.

There's been talks of a 2 percent millage increase, a hike in taxes for Jackson residents, who are among the highest taxed in the metro.

"Once or twice I've been on the council and we raised taxes maybe more but that always comes up," said Charles Tillman. "But the bottom line is taxes are the last thing we try to do."

Right now city leaders are talking to each city department individually. They have until September 15 to approve a budget that goes into effect October first.

