Civil rights marker honors challenge to library segregation

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi has dedicated a new civil rights historical marker honoring African-American students who challenged segregation at a public library in 1961.

Eight of the "Tougaloo Nine" are still living, and seven attended a ceremony to unveil the Freedom Trail marker Thursday in downtown Jackson.

They were students at the private Tougaloo College, just north of Jackson, when they staged a nonviolent sit-in at the city's main library that was reserved for white people.

Mississippi NAACP leader Medgar Evers worked with the students to plan the sit-in. The four women and five men were charged with breach of peace and spent 32 hours in jail. Each was convicted, fined $100 and given a 30-day suspended jail sentence. The case was later dismissed on appeal.

Evers was assassinated in Jackson in 1963.

