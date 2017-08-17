City of Jackson hires new Public Works Director - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

City of Jackson hires new Public Works Director

Posted by Bob Burks, Digital Content Producer
The City of Jackson has hired Robert Miller as its new Public Works Director.

Mayor Lumumba says he's delighted to have Miller join the team and believes his skill set, ability, and passion will aid the effort to build a better Jackson.

Miller comes to Jackson from New Orleans.

