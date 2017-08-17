Tougaloo Nine receive Freedom Trail Marker for library sit-in

Nearly six decades ago, police arrested a group of college students who simply wanted to read a book. Thursday the Jackson-Hinds Library System helped honor the group with a Freedom Trail Marker.

The Tougaloo Nine were volunteers with the Youth NAACP who wanted to take part in change. They integrated the white only Jackson Library when the books they wanted were not in the black only George Washington Carver Library.

Their nonviolent efforts led to change in the Capital City.

The Tougaloo Nine returned to the sidewalk they were marched from by police on March 27,1961. Fifty-six years later they unveiled a Freedom Trail Maker in front of the old Jackson Municipal Library.

Nine young Tougaloo students challenged the white only laws that prevented them from using the public library.

"We were marched out to the paddy wagon and taken down to a jail because had violated the peace, and that was our charge," said Tougaloo Nine member Albert Lassiter of Vicksburg. "They took us to jail, the Jackson jail. We were there for three days".

The Tougaloo Nine are :

Joseph Jackson, Jr.,

Albert Lassiter,

Alfred Cook,

Ethel Sawyer,

Geraldine Edwards Hollis,

Evelyn Pierce (deceased),

Janice Jackson,

James "Sammy" Bradford

Meredith Anding, Jr.

Seven of the nine members returned for the dedication.

Medgar Evers organized the sit-in and trained the student volunteers to be non-violent and non-resistant upon arrest.

"One of the things that really sticks out for me is the overwhelming desire to do something to participate in something that would correct a wrong," said Tougaloo Nine member Janice Jackson Vails who now lives in St. Louis.

While the Tougaloo graduates said there have been changes across the state and nation, they still have concerns in light of Charlottesville.

"It's deplorable," said Tougaloo Nine member Geraldine Edwards Hollis of Stockton, California. "I think that somebody dropped the ball, and I don't think that it was the people that want to see things done right".

"It's unbelievable that in 2017 we're dealing with the same kinds of things that we were dealing with 50 something years ago," added Jackson Vails.

Three months after the student sit-in, the Jackson Municipal Library integrated.

Following the unveiling, the Tougaloo Nine were given a special tour of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum which officially opens December 9th.

The Mississippi Freedom Trail Marker is sponsored by Visit Mississippi and recognizes significant events and locations in the state's Civil Rights History.

