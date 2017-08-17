Tougaloo Nine receive Freedom Trail Marker for library sit-in

A second attack near Barcelona has been foiled, police said early Friday morning. A terrorist attack in Barcelona on Thursday took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
Lubbock police say Marmolejo severely beat his ex-girlfriend for adding Snapchat to her phone.More >>
The director and a producer on the 1994 Disney classic animated movie explain how and why the two lions aren't related.More >>
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen will introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as soon as he returns to Congress.More >>
Multiple large marijuana growing fields were discovered in Jeff Davis County Thursday, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.More >>
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.More >>
Residents all over Calcasieu Parish are starting to catch on to a group of people who collect money at busy intersections. It's all over Facebook: questions about a group of men wearing safety vests and collecting money. You can find them at the intersection of Prien Lake Road and Highway 14 in Lake Charles, Beglis Parkway and Highway 90 in Sulphur, and most notably, Highway 171 and 378 in Moss Bluff.More >>
