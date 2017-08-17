Mississippi changes grading system for public schools and districts

The grading system for all public-school districts and schools in Mississippi is going through a major overhaul. Friday, the state board of education voted to reset the baseline cut scores for accountability ratings.

While the changes may sound complicated, education officials say the goal is not. They want to find a better way to rate schools to find out if they are performing at an A level or an F- rated level. It's official.

The baseline cut scores for 2017-2018 school year for more than 100 public school districts and schools in Mississippi are changing. The baseline measures the skill and performance level of each school.

Before the board voted yes, some members grilled Chief Accountability Officer Paula Vanderford and her team about making these big changes so late in the game.

“I am tired of jerking folks around,” said a board member.

Education officials say the move toward a new plan was a must because the system approved last year was flawed in many ways and they received a lot of complaints from across the state about it.

“The dip 4th Grade ELA for example. The calculation of growth within the accountability system,” said Vanerford.

With last year's accountability grades due in two months, the board also agreed to run the old and new baseline cut scores, and they can keep the higher of two grades to hopefully avoid a state take over and produce more A districts than F's.

“But at the same time the districts now know for the 2017-18 school year what the point value is they need to achieve if they want to score a higher grade,” said Dr. Caray Wright; State Superintendent of Education.

The district accountability grades will be released in October. The new model will take effect at that time.

