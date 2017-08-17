Lee County Justice Court Judge suspended for misconduct

The Mississippi Supreme Court has ordered the suspension of a judge for sentencing someone in a DUI case after the man had completed the sentence and paid the fine. The court suspended Lee County Justice Court Judge John Hoyt Sheffield 120 days without pay.

The court record says James Harper was arrested on a DUI charge in 1996 and was assigned to Judge Sheffield's court. Sheffield gave Harper a six-month suspended sentence and fined him $650 for DUI and having an expired inspection sticker.

Harper set up payments and made a $50 installment payment, but then appealed the conviction to Lee County Court.

After losing his appeal, the court record says he paid the remaining fine.

In 2013, Harper was arrested again for DUI but was denied bond because of the outstanding case with Judge Sheffield. He appeared in court before Judge Sheffield who ordered him to serve six months in the county work center for failing to pay the fines from 1996.

The court record says the sentence was handed down despite Harper's insistence he paid the fines after losing the appeal. The record also says Sheffield had a file in his possession at sentencing with the court records confirming Harper's statements.

Harper served four months before being hospitalized.

In 2014, the Mississippi Commission on Judicial Performance filed a complaint against Judge Sheffield. In their ruling released Thursday, the state's highest court says Sheffield is guilty of judicial misconduct.

They also cited past instances during his 25-year career on the bench where he was chastised for his courtroom conduct and rulings in certain cases.

In addition to the suspension, Judge Sheffield will be publicly reprimanded and pay a $3,000 fine

