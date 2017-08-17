Silver Alert canceled for Brandon man - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Silver Alert canceled for Brandon man

Posted by Howard Ballou, News Anchor
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled a Silver Alert for 59-year-old Clarence McBride, Jr. of Brandon.  MBI tells us he has been located and is safe.

He had last been seen Thursday morning about 6:00 a.m. in the 500 block of Andrew Chapel Road in Brandon.

