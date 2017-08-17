South Panola rallies to beat Clinton 24-23

It was a wild Thursday night at Arrow Field. Walker Burchfield's 2 yard TD with 5 minutes left gave Clinton the lead. But a costly turnover allowed South Panola the chance to comeback. Patrick Shegog's score would prove to be the difference as the Tigers beat the Arrows 24-23.

Clinton jumped out to an early 14-6 lead thanks to touchdowns by Burchfield and Hunter Husley. But Shegog brought South Panola back by dropping a couple dimes. USP led 18-17 at the half. No scores in the 3rd quarter but plenty of drama in the 4th.

Clinton falls to 0-1, they'll travel to Vicksburg next week. South Panola is 1-0, they'll travel to Brandon next week.

