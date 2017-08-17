Possibly largest pot bust in Mississippi history

A pot farm busted; it's possibly one of the largest marijuana busts in Mississippi history. Thursday in Jefferson Davis County, thousands of marijuana plants were discovered by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

Three on your side cameras were let inside the 6-acre grow operation worth millions of dollars. As we were there MBN agents were digging up the plants, destroying the cannabis.

"Somebody's going to jail," said MBN Director John Dowdy.



Exclusive drone video flying above at least six acres of land showed thousands of marijuana plants strategically planted in rural Jefferson Davis County. This was the bird's eye view Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents had when first spotting the farm.



Dowdy said, "Our cannabis eradication program we run through MBN was flying in Jefferson Davis County. We had some intel there was a significant grow down here."



When agents hit the ground they walked into a forest of illegal drugs. MBN Director John Dowdy walked us through the discovery.



Dowdy said, "I'm about six foot tall Jessica and you can tell by the plants around me, most of these are six to seven feet tall."



MBN agents worked to dig up the marijuana plants, burning them on the ground, leaving the green growing operation rootless.



"We are estimating based off of what we have counted just off of this first field, and the other fields are a little bigger than that first field, we are thinking probably 10 million dollars worth of marijuana," added Dowdy.



Investigations showing this type of operation could be linked to a major drug trafficking ring.



"This is very similar to the cartel grows we see out west," said Dowdy. "They had irrigation systems built up in here. There's actually a camp where individuals have been living back on the back side of the grow operation."



Right now, no arrests have been made.



"It's probably the most significant and sophisticated grow that we have seen in the state of Mississippi, ever," added Dowdy.



The agency just released a final count of more than 15 thousand plants.

M-B-N will be on site through the night burning the plants.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.