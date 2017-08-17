EXCLUSIVE: Possible misconduct in 2013 vote in Madison County

A member of the Madison County Economic Development Authority (MCEDA) may be in trouble. There was a meeting Thursday to discuss how to move forward. 3 On Your Side was barred from entering, but did manage to piece together some of the details.

The whole issue came about when MCEDA voted in 2013 to approve a 1.2 million airport study. They hired an engineering firm headed by Rudy Warnock, who's been accused - but never convicted - of involvement in a number of different scandals.

"Calvin Harris was an apparent employee of Rudy Warnock," said Trey Baxter, President of the Madison County Board of Supervisors. "The airport study was done while Calvin Harris was on the board. And there's legislation that makes that illegal."

The Mississippi Code of 1972 says MCEDA cannot contract with a business entity of which a member of their board is involved.

And in 2007, the Mississippi Ethics Commission issued an opinion that relates pretty directly to this case:

The question presented reads, "May a member of a planning and development district board be employed by a civil engineering firm which contracts with the planning and development district?"

They begin their answer, "No."

"It makes it apparently illegal for an MCEDA board member to employ his employer to do work for MCEDA," explained Baxter.

MCEDA's Attorney, Andy Clark, says Harris was, quote "very cautious" and chose not to vote on the matter at all.

Clark told Three On Your Side that when his hand written notes were typed from that 2013 meeting on the vote with Warnock's firm, they missed a detail that said Harris had recused himself from the vote. Approved minutes were then changed to reflect that.

But Baxter says that's not enough.

"By the 1998 legislation, he shouldn't have been involved at all," said Baxter.



Next Monday at 4, MCEDA is having another meeting with a special counsel to discuss the issue.

