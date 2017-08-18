Woman shot and killed on Fortification Street

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Jackson Police say a woman is dead after a fatal shooting on Fortification Street, near I-55.
The woman, who was driving a car, was pronounced dead at the scene.
We are working to get you more information.
