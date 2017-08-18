Woman shot to death at traffic light on Fortification St.

A woman is dead after being shot in her car at a traffic light in Jackson last night.

On Thursday, at 11:48 p.m. Jackson police responded to the area of Fortification St. near I-55 regarding a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old white female shot in the driver's seat of a white Pontiac G6.

She was later identified as 23-year-old Chelsie Lynn Kirschten.

Kirschten suffered a single gunshot wound to the upper back and was pronounced dead on scene.

During the course of the investigation, police learned that the victim and a front seat passenger were stationary at the intersection of Fortification St. near State St. waiting for the traffic signal to change, when an unidentified black male approached the car from the driver's side armed with a silver handgun.

The suspect, wearing dark colored clothing, fired a single gunshot through the front driver side window of the car then ran.

The car continued to travel eastbound on Fortification St. and came to a final rest near the interstate.

The motive for the shooting has not been determined at this time.

This is the 37th homicide investigation for 2017.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS (8477).

