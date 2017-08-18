Alcorn State hoops schedule features SEC, Big 12, & Big East opponents

Press Release from Alcorn State Athletics

Going up against four NCAA Tournament teams from last year in the non-conference slate, the Alcorn State University men's basketball program released its 2017-18 schedule Thursday.



Alcorn will play a total of 14 home games including nine SWAC contests at the Davey L. Whitney Complex.



The Braves will go on the road to face 2016-17 NCAA Tournament teams in Vanderbilt, Iowa State, Creighton and Baylor. Alcorn will also head to LSU, Northern Iowa, Central Arkansas and Tulane non-conference.



"We put together a very challenging schedule this year that will show us what we're made of early. We have a really young team, but we still want to compete and play at a high level," said head coach Montez Robinson. "The goal for us is to stay healthy and be prepared for conference play."



The season opener is set for Friday, Nov. 10 at LSU. After five road games, the Braves will play their home opener against Yale on Wednesday, Nov. 22.



Alcorn will also host non-conference games against Concordia (AL), Rust College, Fisk University and Blue Mountain College.



SWAC play will begin Monday, Jan. 1 when the Braves head to Prairie View A&M. Alcorn's first conference home game is against Jackson State on Saturday, Jan. 6.



The conference will repeat its double round robin format where each school plays each other twice (once home, once away). The top-eight teams in the final standings will qualify for the SWAC Championships beginning Tuesday, March 6.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.