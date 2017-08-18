The annual Mississippi Book Festival kicks off Saturday morning in and around the State Capitol.

All day long, more than 60 authors and other contributors will be talking about, celebrating and signing books. You can find that list HERE.

The Librarian of Congress will be here from Washington to kick things off, along with Governor Phil Bryant.

The events and live music are free and food vendors will also be there.

There's a full schedule online.

