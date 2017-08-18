Mississippi Book Festival kicks off Saturday

A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
Bannon's stormy tenure as Trump's top strategist started the day he took the job, with outcry from civil rights and pro-equality groups.More >>
Lubbock police say Marmolejo severely beat his ex-girlfriend for adding Snapchat to her phone.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.More >>
He was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison but has now been granted parole.More >>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >>
It wasn't the catch a Florida fisherman was hoping for.More >>
The director and a producer on the 1994 Disney classic animated movie explain how and why the two lions aren't related.More >>
In ancient times, people had very interesting ideas why eclipses happened, and it didn't have anything to do with the moon.More >>
