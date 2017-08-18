Mississippi Book Festival kicks off Saturday - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Mississippi Book Festival kicks off Saturday

Posted by Mary Grace Eppes, Digital Content Director
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The annual Mississippi Book Festival kicks off Saturday morning in and around the State Capitol.

All day long, more than 60 authors and other contributors will be talking about, celebrating and signing books. You can find that list HERE

The Librarian of Congress will be here from Washington to kick things off, along with Governor Phil Bryant.

The events and live music are free and food vendors will also be there.

There's a full schedule online.

