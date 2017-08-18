Natchez area schools to close Monday because of solar eclipse "health risks"

Schools in the Natchez-Adams School District will not have school on Monday because of the solar eclipse.

The school district released this statement today:

Due to the widely-circulated health risks of students viewing the solar eclipse, the Natchez-Adams School District will not have school on Monday. “Student safety is priority, and we want to make sure we do not put students at risk of harm,” Public Relations Coordinator Steven Richardson said. Students will make up the day on October 6th for a half day and on December 21st for a half day. Braden Administrative Office will remain open.

The school district says that while the schools will be closed, the school district will remain open.

This is the first school in the area to make the decision to cancel classes because of the solar eclipse. While it might not warrant such drastic measures, it can be dangerous for unprepared viewers.

A total solar eclipse is one of the best astronomical events people can experience, but it can cause permanent eye damage if precautions aren't taken.

On Monday, August 21, the sky will darken as the moon passes in front of the sun. Without the proper eye protection it can be more harmful than looking at the sun on a normal day.

Optometrists compare the eye damage to getting an intense sunburn in the most critical and dangerous area of the eye.

Signs of eye damage include a loss of central vision acuity and the object of regard to the center of the person's focus would become blurry. Doctors say people probably will not notice if their eyes have been damaged until several hours after the eclipse.

People who plan on viewing the eclipse should make sure their solar glasses or solar shield meet the International Organization of Standardization's (ISO) safety standards.

According to USA Today, glasses certified as safe by the American Astronomical Society and NASA are available nationwide at:

Walmart

Lowe's

Toys"R"Us

Home Depot

Amazon

As of 2017, the most recent total solar eclipse to occur in the United States was in the 1970s, according to NASA.

