Submit your highlight for The End Zone Extra Point

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
We can't get to every game in the area but you can get your highlight of your favorite team on WLBT Sports.
Jefferson County, Copiah Academy, Raleigh, & Manchester Academy were some of the schools that sent me clips for The End Zone Extra Point. It can be a crazy run, a game winning touchdown, a blocked kick, or even a surprise proposal.
Here's how you can send highlights to Sports Director Chris Hudgison
Email: chudgison@wlbt.com
Twitter: @ChrisHudgison
Facebook: Chris Hudgison WLBT Sports
I air The End Zone Extra Point Wednesdays at 10pm and Friday at 6pm
