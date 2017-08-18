Submit your highlight for The End Zone Extra Point

We can't get to every game in the area but you can get your highlight of your favorite team on WLBT Sports.

Jefferson County, Copiah Academy, Raleigh, & Manchester Academy were some of the schools that sent me clips for The End Zone Extra Point. It can be a crazy run, a game winning touchdown, a blocked kick, or even a surprise proposal.

Here's how you can send highlights to Sports Director Chris Hudgison

Email: chudgison@wlbt.com

Twitter: @ChrisHudgison

Facebook: Chris Hudgison WLBT Sports

I air The End Zone Extra Point Wednesdays at 10pm and Friday at 6pm

