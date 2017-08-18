Silver Alert cancelled after missing Diamondhead man found safe

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has cancelled a Silver Alert for 81-year-old William Renfrow of Diamondhead.

He was found and is safe.

Renfrow was described as a white male, five feet, eight inches tall with light brown hair and brown eyes, weighing 108 pounds.

He was last seen about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 26 in the 1400 block of Metairie Road in Metairie, Louisiana.

