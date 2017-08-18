Silver Alert issued for missing Diamondhead man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 81-year-old William Renfrow of Diamondhead, Mississippi. Mr. Renfrow is described as a white male, five feet, eight inches tall with light brown hair and brown eyes, weighing 108 pounds.

He was last seen about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 26 in the 1400 block of Metairie Road in Metairie, Louisiana.

Family members say Mr. Renfrow suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. William Renfrow contact the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641.

