Woman killed at traffic light described as hardworking and humble

A local woman was shot and killed at a Jackson intersection Thursday night and police continue to search for the suspect.

Broken glass sits in the intersection where Jackson police say 23-year-old Chelsie Lynn Kirschten and a female passenger were sitting at a red light, when suddenly their car was shot into by a black male, around 11:40 Thursday night.

JPD Commander Tyree Jones said, "He approached the vehicle. He put the gun to the drivers side window, which was up at the time of the shooting and fired a single shot into the window."

Police say Kirschten drove down Fortification street after being shot in the back. Her car came to a rest near I-55, where she was pronounced dead.

"We don't have a motive", said Jones. "At this time there was not an attempted robbery from what we understand thus far, but again it's still under investigation there were no items taken. The suspect did not seem to demand anything."

At this time, Jackson police say this appears to be an isolated incident, a mystery as to why Kirschten was targeted.

Kirschten worked as a waiter at Twin Peaks in Jackson. Her co-workers were too emotional to go on camera.

Kirschten's manager described her as a smart, hard worker, with a great attitude towards life.

Her brother Michael Kirschten sent us the following statement:

"My sister was a fantastic person who loved life. She was hardworking, humble, caring, funny, beautiful just everything you could want in someone. She lived life to the fullest. I ask that you keep our family in your prayers as we mourn the loss of such a sweet soul."

He posted the following on Facebook:

Police are asking the public to help identify the shooter.

If you have any information please call 601-960-1234.

