Sewer line repairs back up traffic on busy thoroughfare

There are more travel woes for drivers in Northeast Jackson. Traffic is down to one lane on Ridgewood Road, a street milled, filled with potholes and in the process of repaving. A sewer line repair is causing traffic to be rerouted. It's causing major traffic problems during rush hour.

It's a hairy situation for motorists at Ridgewood Road and Meadowbrook Drive where crews are repairing a sewer line. An 18 wheeler had a difficult time maneuvering the tight turn from Meadowbrook onto Ridgewood Road.

Motorists can only use one lane in this highly traveled area during the repair work.

"Just a lot of traffic congestion," said motorist Michael Clinkenbeard. "People are not realizing what's going on, flipping around in the middle of the street. It's not been bad. I just go around".

According to Jackson City officials, a section of the roadway caved in at the intersection. Crews plan to replace a 12 inch sewer line.

Drivers are diverted to neighborhood streets like Aztec Drive to avoid the construction.

Residents, like Romaine Tullos, say they've endured sewer line problems for years. She's not bothered by the detour or inconvenience.

"I think it's awesome that they're trying to fix some of this sewer," said Tullos. "I live right here on this street right off Ridgewood Road, and we've had a lot of problems with drainage".

"You can smell it from the house that I'm working with down the street," said Doris Coleman. "You can smell the odor every now and then and then it comes out. I would like to see it cleared up. Whatever the problem is I hope it gets fixed".

City officials said repairs should be completed by Saturday.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.