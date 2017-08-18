Mississippi firefighters heading to Montana

The Mississippi Forestry Commission will deploy a 20 person crew to Montana to battle wildfires for the next two weeks. The crew will assist state and federal partners with suppression efforts.

"We are extremely proud of our employees who are taking part in these efforts and helping our state and federal partners out West. Fighting the destructive power of a wildfire means that our guys are out there in extreme conditions protecting people's lives, homes, and natural resources", said Charlie Morgan, State Forester. He added, "we wish them a safe trip and look forward to their return home in approximately two weeks."

The Type -2 Initial Attack or IA crew will serve on the front line of wildland firefighting. The individuals on the Mississippi State 1 team are trained in wildland firefighting tactics and work together to help contain wildfires by constructing a fire line. A fire line is a strip of land cleared of flammable materials and dug down to the mineral soil around the wildfire. IA crews also burn out fire areas and mop up after the wildfire has been contained.

The team plans to leave Mississippi to head to Montana Sunday morning.

