Motorcycle wreck leaves Raymond man in critical condition

Hinds County Sheriff’s Deputies and first responders were on scene Friday evening of a single motorcycle accident in Hinds County.

The accident happened on Seaton Rd. near Hwy 18 west of Raymond.

Major Pete Luke said, “We received a call from a motorist stating that a man was in a field trapped under a large motorcycle.” Deputies were able to determine that the motorcyclist was traveling on Seaton Road approaching Hwy. 18 when he lost control leaving the roadway and ending up in the field.

Fire volunteers and a Sheriff’s Deputy administered CPR and was able to get a pulse on the victim.

The man was transported by ambulance to a local hospital in critical condition.

Officials did not release the victim's identity.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.