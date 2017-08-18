Community in fear after deadly shooting at Jackson traffic light

The shooting death of a 23-year-old has left many in the Capital City shocked and saddened.

Patrice Clark spoke with some of those people who live, work, and shop near the area where the tragedy happened. Fear now spreads in the community as folks try to come to grips with the brutal murder.

“It was somebody’s daughter and it is terrifying for someone to walk up and shoot you at a red light,” said resident Crandell Smith.

“I didn't think something like that would happen in Jackson. It is no defense against that,” said Smith.

Several people who drive through the intersection at Fortification and State Street admit the shooting death of Chelsie Lynn Krischten Thursday night could have very well happened to them.

“It is terrifying for someone to come up and shoot you and you were at the red light. It's one thing that you were in some type of altercation or something and get shot, but just driving down the street at the red light, I don't have an answer for that,” said a Jackson resident.

With the suspect still on the loose, folks who live and work in the area are now concerned for their safety..

“I work around the corner and my daughter goes to school down the street. I just feel like there is nowhere safe around here to eat lunch now or even come to Walgreens. I was worried to come today.”

“This is scary. I work downtown and I think about my daughters. I have three daughters who are close to that age and I think about them driving around town. I have one daughter who works down here in the restaurant and to think that can happen to her when she get off work,” said another Jackson resident.

But they say they refuse to live in fear and will be vigilant as they try to make sense of this tragedy.

“I am upset and angered that someone would take a life like that. It is just really senseless act violence,” said a Jackson resident.

“Society has gotten to that point where we are so cold hearted, so call blooded, no value, no value on life. It is tough and sad,” said Smith.

The victim worked at Twin Peaks in Jackson. A memorial has been setup in her honor inside the restaurant.

