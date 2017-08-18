Motorcycle wreck leaves Raymond man in critical condition

Hinds County Sheriff’s Deputies and first responders were on scene of a single motorcycle accident on Seaton Rd. near Hwy 18 west of Raymond.

“We received a call from a motorist stating that a man was in a field trapped under a large motorcycle,” said Major Pete Luke.

Deputies were able to determine that the motorcyclist was traveling on Seaton Road approaching Hwy 18 when he lost control leaving the roadway and ending up in the field.

Fire Volunteers and a Sheriff’s Deputy administered CPR and was able to get a pulse on the victim.

He has been transported by ambulance to a local hospital in critical condition.

The victim's identity has not been released.

