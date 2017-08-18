UMMC Ophthalmology team urging you to protect your eyes from the solar eclipse

3 On Your Side is answering your questions regarding what to do to protect your eyes during the eclipse.

Jessica Bowman sat down with the UMMC Ophthalmology team to learn about preventative measures.

Dr. Kimberly Crowder said, "The most important thing do not watch it with the naked eye."



Any type of eye wear you use to traditionally block the sun is not equipped to handle the solar eclipse. Dr. Kimberly Crowder with the University of Mississippi Medical Center's Ophthalmology group said looking directly into the eclipse can seriously and permanently damage your eyes.



Dr. Crowder said, "What happens if you look at the sun then they light is focused through the eye to the back to the retina. The retina is the very highly specialized nerve tissue that lines the back of our eye. The very center part of the retina is the macula and that's where our center vision is."



If you look directly at the sun that is the area that can be damaged.



Dr. Crowder said, "You could end up with a permanent blind spot, like a permanent black spot in the center of your vision. Or, even worse vision loss than that. That's why we need people to just not look at the sun as tempting as it's going to be."



If you have to be outdoors, it's okay Dr. Crowder said, just do not look directly at the sun even if you think your sunglasses or tint is dark enough.



Dr. Crowder said, "Don't tempt it. They are not dark enough."



The only acceptable solar eclipse glasses will have an ISO logo meeting the requirements for ISO 12312-2

With eye safety being such a major concern, some schools are deciding to keep their students indoors during the eclipse.

Northwest Rankin Middle School sent a statement saying they've decided to provide indoor academic activities for their students.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.