Jefferson Davis County wins first game in program history

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Plenty of firsts in Gulfport on Friday. The first Port City Bowl marked the first game for Jefferson Davis County.

The Jaguars made history with a 25-10 victory over Harrison Central.

