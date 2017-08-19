MRA routs Magnolia Heights 49-0 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

MRA routs Magnolia Heights 49-0

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect
WLBT WLBT

MRA cruised in their season opener with Magnolia Heights.

Pierce Smith accounted for 3 touchdowns in the 1st half as the Patriots rolled 49-0. Two of those scores were connections with Lee Tanner.

Watch highlights above

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly