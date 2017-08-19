Jackson Academy defense shines, Raiders beat Washington 25-7 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jackson Academy defense shines, Raiders beat Washington 25-7

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect
WLBT WLBT

Jackson Academy kicked off 2017 in style. A new look defense led by defensive coordinator Lance Pogue shined as JA beat Washington 25-7.

Raiders start 1-0 in Year 2 under head coach Larry Weems.

Highlights above.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly