Florence gets tricky, Eagles beat Mendenhall

Florence and Mendenhall were tied at 13 at the start of the second half. The go-ahead touchdown was a gadget play.
The snap would go to Degerrick Lee, he flipped to Ian Vaughn, Vaughn would find an open Demosthenes Jones, he would get to the pylon for the score.
Florence would go on to win 28-19.
Watch that play and more highlights above.
