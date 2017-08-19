Levi Walker makes outstanding catch, Laurel beats Callaway - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Levi Walker makes outstanding catch, Laurel beats Callaway

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect
WLBT WLBT

Laurel wide receiver Levi Walker may have made the catch of the season in Week 1. The Tornado dived parallel to the turf to make a outstanding grab. Laurel went on to beat Callaway 24-12.

Watch that grab and more highlights above.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly