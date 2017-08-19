Vote for The End Zone Play of the Week (August 17-19)

Madison Central, Florence, Jefferson Davis County, and Newton are nominees for The End Zone Play of the Week.

The End Zone Play of the Week nominees (August 17-19)

1. J.D. Hull touchdown (Madison Central)

Our first nominee is from the Game of the Week. Madison Central and Brandon had a defensive battle, the only touchdowncoming in the 4th quarter. J.D. Hull breaks a 3-3 deadlock with a 3 yard score. The Jaguars take the King of the Metro matchup 10-3.

2. Eagles go gadget for go-ahead TD (Florence)

Nominee number 2 is a trick play off Highway 49. Florence and Mendenhall were tied at 13 in the 3rd quarter. The Eagles snap to Degerrick Lee, who flips to Ian Vaughn, he'll fire to Demosthenes Jones, Jones tightropes and gets to the pylon for the go ahead touchdown. Florence won Friday 28-19.

3. Jafharis McKines 50 yd TD (Jefferson Davis County)

Our third nominee is from a historic night on the coast. Jafharis McKines gave Jefferson Davis County the lead with a 50 yard touchdown in the 2nd quarter. The Jaguars beat Harrison Central 25-10 in the Port City Bowl. JDC won their first game in program history.

4. Tre Hillie TD pass to Zackariah Johnson (Newton)

Our final nominee is from a stellar Saturday performance. Newton QB Tre Hillie hit Zackariah Johnson on the slant for a 34 yd touchdown. Hillie accounted for 4 scores, Newton set a school record for points. Tigers avenged a 2016 playoff loss to St. Joseph with a 68-15 victory on Saturday.

Vote for The End Zone Play of the Week

1. There's a poll at the top of this story.

2. Vote on MSNewsNow.com on the Sports page and The End Zone page

The poll closes Wednesday at 8 p.m. I will announce the winner in the WLBT 10pm Sportscast.