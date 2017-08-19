Balloon release held for 23-year-old shot and killed at stoplight

Saturday evening, dozens of people with heavy hearts gathered at the Natchez Trace Overlook for a balloon release to celebrate the life of Chelsie Lynn Kirschten.

Kirstchen was tragically shot and killed at a Jackson intersection Thursday night.

Kirstchen attended Brandon High School and was currently attending Holmes Community College.

Many of her former classmates, friends and family members talked about the 23-year-old's zest for life and determination to make a positive impact among her peers.

They say she always had a smile on her face and never met a stranger.

Loved ones, including her brother Michael Kirschten, are praying her killer is found soon.

"Chelsie was hardworking, humble, trustworthy. She was a great daughter, sister, and friend. She was what I called my baby girl. She would not want us to be upset, but she would want to celebrate her life," said Michael. "She always made that very clear when we talked about life and death. We ask that you continue to pray for our family and we ask you to pray for the heart of the person who did this."

Funeral arrangements are still incomplete at this time.

The family has setup a GoFundMe account to help with expenses.

The Belhaven Heights Community Association issued the following letter after the shooting.

