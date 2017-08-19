Miss Mississippi honored with homecoming parade and Miss America Send Off

A homecoming fit for a queen.

Miss Mississippi 2017 Anne Elizabeth Buys was greeted in her hometown by fans and well wishers Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon, she shared some of her wardrobe for the Miss America Pageant.

Miss Mississippi has one crown, but she wears many hats. She has made dozens of appearances since winning the title in June.

Saturday, her hometown Vicksburg, who she represented to win the state title, began the morning with a parade in her honor.

She says it was extra special to be crowned on the 60th anniversary of the pageant in the Red Carpet City.

"I've grown up going to the Miss Mississippi Pageant. Honest, I haven't missed one since I was 3. It's just been part of my family and it’s just been a tradition," said Buys. "And the fact that I was able to win on the 60th Anniversary of it being in this incredible town is just, it was just mind blowing."

Saturday afternoon, the Miss America Send Off was held at the Vicksburg City Auditorium. Miss Mississippi shares some of the extensive wardrobe she will need at the national competition in September.

"There was a lot of shopping to do, a lot of packing to do," said Buys. "I'm there for almost two weeks and there are multiple events during the day."

Reporter: Do you have a favorite outfit for Miss America? Have you picked out a dress or something you like so much it is your favorite?

"Oh my goodness," said Buys. "I feel my Miss America evening gown is my dream gown."

While we can’t show you the evening gown, it is under wraps, another favorite, the outfit and shoes for the annual Miss America "Show Us Your Shoes Parade".

This salute to Coca Cola that was first bottled in Vicksburg.

Miss Mississippi leaves August 29th for Atlantic City.

The new Miss America will be crowned September 10th.

