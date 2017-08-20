Sharkey County: Three vehicle accident claims the life of a pedestrian

MHP Corporal Eric Henry says officials were called to US 61 Saturday night for a deadly accident, involving a pedestrian and three vehicles.

Henry says officials were on the scene around 9:50 p.m. at US 61 and S. Parkway Ave., just south of Rolling Fork.

Officials tell us the preliminary investigation shows a white Honda was traveling north on US 61 when it made a left hand turn in front of a gold Mercury Grand Marquis that was traveling south on US 61. Both vehicles collided.

The Honda went off the roadway into a ditch and the Mercury became disabled in the southbound lane of US 61.

The Mercury was occupied by the driver and a front passenger. The passenger, identified as 25-year-old Cassandra Green of Mayersville, got out of the vehicle and walked into the roadway. Green was struck and killed by a Dodge pickup that was traveling southbound on US 61.

The driver of the Dodge did not see the Mercury in the roadway or Ms. Green standing in the road.

Henry said after the Dodge pickup struck Ms. Green it also struck the rear of the Mercury that was in the roadway.

The unnamed driver of the Mercury was airlifted to UMMC with life threatening injuries.

The drivers of the Dodge and Honda were taken to a local hospital in Rolling Fork with injuries.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

