MS Museum of Natural Science will issue vouchers for eclipse eye wear Monday

The MS Museum of Natural Science says museum staff will issue vouchers for ISO certified viewing glasses Monday at 10 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.

The glasses are available for those that have purchased an admission ticket for Monday and also for members.

The actual glasses will be distributed for those participants that have vouchers as the eclipse begins.

Staff will be giving out several hundred vouchers for glasses to those attending the museum's solar eclipse watch party event. If the demand for glasses surpasses the supply, there will be eclipse glasses and pinhole viewer sharing stations.

All hands-on activities, investigations, and classes related to the eclipse begin at 10 a.m.

NOAA will be on-site conducting citizen science with GLOBE, STEM Institute will be helping visitors work with pinhole viewers, Russell Davis Planetarium will be at the museum, and LIVE streaming with NASA will be on hand, in case of inclement weather, to name a few of the event's highlights.

NASA's live feed of the eclipse will be viewed on the big screen from the museum's Rotwein theater starting at 12:15 p.m.

Additionally, Bumpers and Hog Heaven will be on-site, selling food.

The event is included with museum admission: $6 for adults, $4 for youth ages 3-18, and free for children under 3.

FREE for members and seniors; group rates are available.

Please call the museum for details at 601-576-6000.

Click here for all the details and get your events schedule.

Here's more information on how to view the 2017 Solar Eclipse safely: https://eclipse2017.nasa.gov/safety

