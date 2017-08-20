Log truck driver charged with DUI following crash in Raymond

Hinds County Sheriff’s Deputies and first responders were on the scene of an crash involving a log truck and SUV.

“The accident happened around 1:00 pm Saturday at the intersection of Old Raymond Road and Springridge Road east of Raymond,” said Major Pete Luke.

The J&G Logging truck driven by 68-year-old James Taylor, of Edwards, was headed east on Raymond Road when he allegedly ran the stop sign hitting a Chevy Tahoe going north on Springridge Road.

The driver and passenger of the Tahoe complained of injuries and was transported to a local hospital by private vehicle.

Taylor is facing multiple charges including DUI, disregard of a traffic device, no proof of liability insurance and expired tag.

He was booked in at the Raymond Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved