Accident critically injures off-duty Tupelo police officer

An off-duty Tupelo police officer is in serious condition following a mid-afternoon collision in Tupelo.

The Tupelo Police Department confirmed a wreck involving one of its off-duty officers at Gloster Street and Highway 278.

The collision involved a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Department. The off-duty officer was operating the motorcycle.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson says the off-duty officer was transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo for treatment.

He says the driver of the other vehicle involved was not injured.

The names of those involved have not been released at this time.

Sheriff Jim Johnson says his department and Mississippi Highway Patrol are working together on the investigation. They will be gathering evidence and after the investigation use a reconstruction team to determine the fact of the accident.

In a statement from Tupelo Police, they ask for prayers for those involved.

Mayor Jason Shelton took to social media also asking for prayers.

