Mississippi firefighters head to Montana to help suppress wildfires

With the summer heat continuing to fuel wild fires across Montana and other western states, firefighters from around the South are gearing up to go help suppress the flames.

Twenty of the Mississippi Forestry Commission's finest are packing up and heading to Mizzuola.

The men say they're ready to go relieve crews who have been battling flames for weeks, including the LoLo Fire which has scorched nearly 31,000 acres over the past month.

"Our crew will have three saws and everybody else will have hand tools," said Assistant Regional Forester for Mississippi's Region 3, Randy Giachelli. "We are actually putting a fire out with shovels and rakes instead of a bulldozer, so it's a total different element than what we are use to around here. But we are trained for it."

As for now, there is no timeline on when these hometown heros are set to return, but they say they're excited to get to base camp and to start learning about fighting fires that are on dry, rocky terrains.

"I am very excited," said Kade Clowers. "I've never been to Montana and I'm really excited about gaining some experience on different type terrain and different type fire than what we here in Mississippi."

According to InciWeb, an incident information system, there are currently 29 active fires burning in Montana.

