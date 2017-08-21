Bassfield + Prentiss = Jefferson Davis County High. A story on how the players reacted to the merge.

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Bassfield has won 4 of the last 5 state titles.
Now, it's time for the players to put their rivalry smack-talk aside and focus on the difficulty of advancing from 2-A to 3-A.
Click on the video above for a story on how the players reacted to the merging of Bassfield and Prentiss.
