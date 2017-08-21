Police identify man shot to death in car on I-220

A man was found dead in his car on I-220 south at Watkins Drive around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Police identified the man as 21-year-old Malik McIntee who appeared to have been shot in the head while driving.

Bullet holes riddled the gray Nissan Altima.

This shooting appears to have caused a crash and traffic was blocked for some time overnight.

This is the city's 38th homicide.

