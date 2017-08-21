Jackson man murdered after intervening when mother assaulted by boyfriend

A man is dead after a domestic dispute in south Jackson. He has been identified as 21-year-old Reginald Cammon.

According to JPD, Cammon's mother was assaulted during a domestic dispute between her and her boyfriend 31-year-old Demarcus Banyard.

This happened on Branch Street, off Suncrest Drive in South Jackson.

The call came in as a shooting and possible stabbing.

Police found Reginald Cammon dead at the scene when they arrived. They say that Cammon tried to step in and defend his mom when he was shot.

Banyard had stab wounds and was taken to UMMC.

Police believe Banyard pulled the trigger on Cammon.

The mother had several injuries to her face and body. She was also taken to the hospital to receive treatment.

Commander Jones with JPD says that once Banyard is released from the hospital, he will be questioned and possibly charged in this incident.

This is the city's 39th homicide.

