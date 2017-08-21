JPD: Man charged with killing girlfriend's son

The man accused of killing his girlfriend's son during a domestic dispute in south Jackson has been released from the hospital and has now been charged with murder.

On August 21, 21-year-old Reginald Cammon was killed while trying to intervene in a domestic dispute between his mother and her boyfriend, 31-year-old Demarcus Banyard.

Police responded to the home on Branch Street, off Suncrest Drive in South Jackson, where they found Cammon dead at the scene. Police say he tried to step in and defend his mom from Banyard, who then reportedly shot Cammon.

Banyard was taken to UMMC with stab wounds.

The mother had several injuries to her face and body and was taken to the hospital to receive treatment.

This is the city's 39th homicide.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved