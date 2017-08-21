Four-car wreck on I-55 past Savannah St. causing delays - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Four-car wreck on I-55 past Savannah St. causing delays

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

At least four cars are involved in a wreck Monday morning on I-55 past Savannah Street/Daniel Lake Blvd going northbound.

The left lane is blocked right now and MDOT estimates this will take about an hour to clear.

There are fire trucks on scene, it is unclear if a car was on fire.

We are working to get more information.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly