LIVE COVERAGE: Total Eclipse 2017

Millions of people will have their eyes on the sky to see the first total solar eclipse to cross from coast to coast in nearly a century.

CLICK TO WATCH LIVE

Not since 1979 has a total eclipse been visible in the United States.

Planets and stars will be visible as day briefly turns to night. The "Path of Totality", where people will experience total darkness, is about 70 miles wide.

The total eclipse is expected to peak at 12:26 pm and end at 2:54 pm.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved