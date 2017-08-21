M-Brave Touki Toussaint named Southern League Pitcher of the Week

Press Release from the Mississippi Braves

Mississippi Braves RHP Touki Toussaint was named Southern League Pitcher of the Week for the week ending Sunday, August 20.

Toussaint, 21, tossed seven two-hit innings to pick up the win against Pensacola August 19. The young right-hander surrendered just two walks while striking out nine to lead the Mississippi Braves to a 4-0 victory over the Blue Wahoos. Toussaint tossed 96 pitches in the contest and threw 62 for strikes.

Since joining the Double-A Braves July 31, Toussaint is 1-3 with a 2.05 ERA in four starts. He started the season at High-A Florida where he posted a record of 3-9 with a 5.04 ERA in 19 starts. He struck out 123 batters in 105.1 innings of work with the Fire Frogs.

Toussaint spent all of last season at Low-A Rome, posting a record of 4-8 with a 3.88 ERA in 27 appearances, 24 starts. The Florida native was acquired by the Braves along with RHP Bronson Arroyo from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for infielder Phil Gosselin on June 20, 2015. Toussaint was originally selected by the Arizona in the first round (16th overall) of the 2014 draft.

