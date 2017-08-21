12-year-old girl missing from Jackson - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

12-year-old girl missing from Jackson

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Family Source: Family
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A 12-year-old girl went missing from her Jackson home Sunday morning.

Olivia Johnson is 5'5 and weights 155 pounds. She was last seen at 2480 Paden Street in Jackson on Sunday morning. 

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Johnson, please call Jackson Police. 

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly