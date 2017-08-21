Investigations underway after two overnight homicides

Two new homicide investigations were opened up in the metro overnight.

Those in addition to the murder of Chelsie Kirschten, the 23-year-old shot and killed at a Fortification Street intersection last Thursday night.

Monday, Jackson Police have one man in custody for one of the overnight murders.

In the other, the shooter is still at large.

The first shooting happened on I-220 around 1:00 a.m.

The driver, 21-year-old Malik McIntee was found dead on the side of the road, shot in the head.

Right now, investigators believe that someone just drove up to his car and shot him. It's not clear whether he was targeted or a victim of a random act.

No arrests have been made in this case.

Police do have a suspect in custody charged in the second homicide, which they say stemmed from a domestic dispute on Branch Street.

31-year-old Demarcus Banyard is charged in the murder of 21-year-old Reginald Cammon.

Banyard is the boyfriend of Cammon's mother, who police say he assaulted just prior to the shooting.

Investigators say Cammon was coming to his mother's aid when Banyard shot Cammon multiple times.

Officers say the mother then stabbed Banyard.

Police are asking anyone with information on the I-220 shooting to come forward to help them develop suspects.

"That information right now is very crucial to us," said Chief Lee Vance. "If you want to be a part of the solution, please bring that information forward to the Jackson Police Department and help us solve these cases and make Jackson a safer city."

Police are also still searching for clues in the murder of Chelsie Kirschten.

They say people continue to call them with information on the shooting, but so far they have not been able to identify a suspect in that case.

Her homicide and the one on I-220 appear to be random, but police say they still want to gather more information on both before they can say that definitely.

If you have any information on any of these murders, you're asked to call Jackson Police at 601-960-1234.

